Ed Reed Went Off on Awkward Rant During 'ManningCast' Appearance
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were back with another ManningCast for Monday's night's Baltimore Ravens-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and things took a bit of an uncomfortable turn in the final minutes when Ravens great Ed Reed went on an awkward rant about the NFL's new guardian helmets.
The league is allowing players to wear the protective helmets in games this year for the first time. Reed noticed a Buccaneers' offensive linemen wearing one and proceeded to question how much safety they really give to players.
“You really think that protection is going to do something past that carbon fiber that’s on the helmet?," Reed asked while the Manning brothers tried to stay focused on the game. "Usually when a boxer knocks somebody out he punches the crap out of him in the jaw. He only hit him in the top of the head. He gets hit here. So when a person gets knocked out, their neck is gonna snap quick. It’s going to send a shock and a nerve and make them go numb. It’s not going to be just from the frontal lobe. It’s going to be because of the head movement from the lack of muscle strength in the neck. Or the weakness thereof that happens over time.”
Peyton Manning had this equally awkward reply to that: "Ed, your Ravens are giving up some easy touchdowns here. They need a little pep talk from you, buddy."
Here's that moment:
What makes these ManningCasts so good is that you never know what a guest is going to say or where a conversation is going to go. That certainly continued Monday night.