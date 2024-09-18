Eli Manning Offers Sage Advice to Daniel Jones Amid Giants' Sluggish Start to Season
The New York Giants have lost each of their first two games of the season, and quarterback Daniel Jones has not inspired confidence with his performances, particularly in Week 1.
After throwing two interceptions in his first game back from last year's ACL injury, Jones cleaned things up in Week 2, but it wasn't enough to take down the Washington Commanders.
With an important fixture looming in Week 3, Jones received some words of wisdom from Eli Manning, who spoke with Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana on behalf of King's Hawaiian.
"Look at your mechanics, trust the system, get back there and let it rip," Manning advised to Jones. "In this league, you can't be scared about making mistakes. They may happen. There will be certain scenarios when things are not clean, don't throw it. But if you got someone open on your first read, you've got to let it rip."
Jones has been harshly criticized throughout the first two weeks of the campaign, with some even calling for the Giants to bench the 27-year-old. Manning can certainly relate to the pressure and constant scrutiny that occurs when playing quarterback in New York, having had done so for 16 seasons during his career.
Manning, along with the rest of the fan base, will be hoping the team can turn things around with Jones under center when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.