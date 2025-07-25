ESPN Cleveland’s Training Camp ‘QB Tracker’ Stat Graphics Should Be a Rollercoaster
The Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks vying for the starting job during training camp. The team signed veteran Joe Flacco, traded for less experienced veteran Kenny Pickett and then took quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL draft, and now they have to pick one to be the starter by September.
Or at least that's what you might think. On Thursday, general manager Andrew Berry suggested that the team might actually keep all four once the season starts. And no matter who starts in Week 1, who knows which might be the QB of the future.
So while the Browns consider all that, while ignoring the $92 million elephant in the room who is currently mentoring two of those quarterbacks of the future, all eyes are on the QB competition in training camp. Someone has to start Week 1, even if the Browns know that doesn't mean anything for 2026 and beyond.
Enter the ESPN Cleveland 'QB Tracker' which tallies the attempts and completitions of all four healthy quarterbacks every single day.
As you can see, Shedeur Sanders had the toughest day on Wednesday, but bounced back nicely on Thursday. And while Kenny Pickett has only thrown two incompletions total in two days, note that he's the only one to throw an interception or fumble a snap.
If you want to ignore JJ Watt and really look at those numbers, it's hard not to draw the conclusion that Dillon Gabriel, who is 12 of 15 and has thrown the only touchdown pass of training camp, is obviously playing the best right now.
This is shaping up to be quite the competition. Luckily for the Browns—and their fans—there's someone there keeping track of all this.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated