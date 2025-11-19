ESPN NFL Analyst Says Next 3 Weeks Will Define Dak Prescott's Legacy
The Dallas Cowboys breathed some much-needed life into their season by crushing the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in their first action since an active trade deadline. They are still far from what they want to be and only knocking on the door of those "in the hunt" graphics that start cropping up this time of year laying out the potential playoff participants. And clawing back into serious contention will be extremely difficult as their next three opponents are the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions—the latter two of those are also facing increased pressure to make the postseason field.
But America's Team has a high-profile believer.
ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager was asked what seemed to be an innocuous question on Wednesday's First Take. What is at stake for Dak Prescott this weekend. And he was locked and loaded to deliver what may go down as the take of the year.
"The next three games, this stretch, is a legacy-defining three weeks for one Dak Prescott," Schrager said. "And I believe there's a very good chance that the Cowboys run the table in these three weeks."
Perhaps sensing the sheer shockwaves such a statement sent through this great nation's sports-themed haircut establishments and car dealership maintenance waiting rooms, Schrager quickly asked for the public to hear him out.
"Eagles. Chiefs. Lions. Eagles game, national audience. Chiefs game, Thanksgiving. Lions, national audience. This Cowboys team with the additions of Quinnen [Wiliams] and Logan Wilson and what they got back with [DeMarvion] Overshown."
It's a bold prediction. Even if the Eagles and Lions looked offensively challenged when they had their own rock fight last Sunday night. Even if the Chiefs are 5-5 and Patrick Mahomes looks mortal. Especially because the one thing Prescott has not lacked for in his career is opportunities to perform in stand-alone games. This year, to be fair, he's been fantastic. To be even fairer, he's been quite good in previous regular seasons.
Which makes the idea that three regular season weeks could be legacy-defining even harder to swallow. The narrative about Prescott and the Cowboys will not change until they make a playoff run together. Full stop. Then another stop. Prescott could ball out and no one is going to remember a stretch around Thanksgiving in 2025 when he put the team on his shoulder unless Dallas does something in the playoffs.
Fair or otherwise, that's the truth.
Still, all respect to a wonderful takemaker on an expertly crafted take.