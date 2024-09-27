ESPN's Chris Canty on Giants HC Brian Daboll: 'He's Toast'
The New York Giants are off to a 1-3 start having squandered an opportunity to move past the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Quarterback Daniel Jones was pretty solid but the Giants were only able to muster 26 yards on 24 rushes and had to settle for five Greg Joseph field goals. This was made even more frustrating because it was only 10 days prior that they kicked six field goals without finding the end zone in a loss to the Washington Commanders.
Not much was expected from the Giants this year and they are not providing much hope. Jones doesn't appear to be the long-term answer at quarterback and with each loss even more shine comes off the idea of head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll is now 16-21 with the Giants and calls for the organization to go in a different direction are getting louder.
ESPN's Chris Canty thinks Daboll is already cooked. More accurately, he thinks he's toast.
"[Brian Daboll] is toast. He's done. He's the biggest loser coming out of last night. ... Daniel Jones has a better chance of being back next year than Brian Daboll does."
That is ... strong. Especially with 13 games left and the realistic possibility the Giants show signs of improvement. Heck, it's not totally out of the question that they make a push for .500. It certainly seems like there is still some time for Daboll to show signs of momentum. And to be perfectly clear, he is not the only problem.