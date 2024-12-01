Former Dolphins Running Back Says Mike McDaniel Should be Fired
After a 30-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, former Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush didn't mince words about his old team's head coach.
"Fire the coach," Bush wrote in an Instagram comment earlier this week, "He should have never had the opportunity he sucks."
Bush played two seasons with the Dolphins from 2011-12, never crossing paths with McDaniel.
Through three seasons as Miami's head coach, McDaniel is 25-21 with two postseason appearances. This year, however, they sit at just 5-7—having dealt with a head injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins have struggled both in the cold and against winning teams of late. In their last 12 games in 40-degree weather or less, they're 0-12. In their last 16 games under McDaniel against teams with a winning record, they're 1-15.