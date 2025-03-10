Ex-Lions, Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis Inks Three-Year Contract With Patriots
The New England Patriots' full-scale rebuild reportedly continues.
The Patriots have agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with cornerback Carlton Davis, according to a Monday afternoon report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Davis, 28, plied his trade for the Detroit Lions last season after spending the first six years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped the Lions finish seventh in scoring defense, their best showing since 2014 in that category.
In 2020, the Auburn product won a Super Bowl after a season in which he picked off a career-high four passes. His 84 passes defended rank 18th among active players.
The Patriots—one of the NFL's most formidable defensive teams in the recent past—are reeling from a year in which they finished 22nd in both scoring and total defense. Davis brings to New England experience on the Buccaneers' standout recent defenses, including the unit that supercharged their Super Bowl championship.