Falcons Add Another QB to Roster With Kirk Cousins Decision Still Looming
The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Easton Stick to the roster on Monday to join Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins and Emory Jones in the quarterback room.
Penix is the presumed starter for the 2025 season, but Cousins's future is still up in the air. The Falcons are open to listening to trade offers for Cousins, but the deal would have to be right and Cousins would have to waive his no-trade clause. But, it's still possible that the veteran QB will not be on the Falcons' roster next season, so signing Stick could help the team's depth just in case.
Stick spent his entire NFL career thus far with the Los Angeles Chargers, serving as Justin Herbert's backup since he was drafted in 2019.
Stick saw the majority of his NFL action in 2023, starting four games and appearing in five while Herbert was on the injured reserve list. He completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns and one interception that year.