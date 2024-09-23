Falcons Make Questionable Final Play Call During Week 3 Loss to Chiefs
The Atlanta Falcons had a great opportunity to hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season on Sunday Night Football, but they came up just short after stalling out on their final drive of the game.
With less than a minute on the clock, the Falcons had the ball in the red zone, trailing by five. On fourth-and-inches, Kirk Cousins's lack of mobility was put on display, as the team opted to hand the ball to Bijan Robinson on the outside rather than tuck it in and try to rush it up the gut.
It seemed like a perfect opportunity for a quarterback sneak, needing less than two feet to reach the first-down marker. Instead, Robinson was swallowed up in the backfield after Kansas City's defensive line won the battle up front.
The Chiefs' defense made a huge stop, but football fans on social media were left scratching their heads over why the Falcons opted to run to the outside when they only needed a short gain.