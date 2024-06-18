Falcons Recruit Matt Ryan to Speak to Team, Surprise Him With Ring of Honor Induction
The Atlanta Falcons had a special guest in the building on Tuesday, as Matt Ryan paid the facility a visit in order to speak to the team ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
The former Falcons quarterback gave a presentation in front of the squad, but little did he know the team had a major surprise waiting for him at the end of his spiel.
When Ryan wrapped up his presentation, head coach Raheem Morris got to his feet and informed the 39-year-old that the team had a surprise prepared.
Morris announced to Ryan that he'd be inducted into Atlanta's Ring of Honor in the class of 2024.
Ryan will be joined alongside Falcons owner Arthur Blank as the Ring of Honor inductees for this year. It marks the first two-person Ring of Honor class since 2008, and the first time anyone has been received the honor from the organization since 2022.
"We got one more thing, bro. This guy is the best Falcon of all time, and it is my f–ing pleasure to put this man in the Ring of f–ing Honor," said Morris before embracing Ryan in a big hug.
Ryan was clearly over the moon over the news, and he wore a grin that extended from ear to ear while high-fiving Morris.
Ryan, 39, played the first 14 seasons of his NFL career in Atlanta, leading the team to a Super Bowl in the 2016 season. He owns a 120–102 record as the Falcons' starting quarterback with 367 touchdown passes and over 59,000 passing yards, far and away the franchises's all-time leader in both categories.