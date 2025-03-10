Falcons to Part Ways With Two-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle Grady Jarrett
After 10 seasons, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons has reportedly come to an end.
The Falcons are releasing Jarrett, according to a Monday morning report from Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Jarrett, 31, made two Pro Bowls for Atlanta in his decade there—receiving the honor in 2019 and 2020. His 36.5 career sacks rank 10th in team history, and he sacked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady three times during the Falcons' 34–28 overtime loss in Super Bowl LI.
In 2024, as noted by Garafolo and Rapoport, Jarrett was Atlanta's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
The Falcons finished 23rd in both scoring and total defense in '24, which both constituted dips from 2023. Despite this, Atlanta went 8-9 for its best record since 2017.
Jarrett, who saw all those ups and downs, would've come with a $20.4 million cap hit in 2025.