Falcons Waive Kicker Who Missed Extra Point in Loss to Patriots
The Falcons lost the Patriots 24-23 last Sunday in a game that could’ve gone to overtime if kicker Parker Romo hadn’t missed Atlanta’s final extra point attempt.
Michael Penix Jr. threw a touchdown pass to Drake London (his third of the game) with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Ideally, this should’ve tied the game at 24 points each. But Romo then missed the extra point attempt. The Patriots went three and out on the next drive, but the Falcons weren’t able to score on their final drive of the game, resulting in a devastating loss.
On Tuesday, the Falcons decided to waive Romo after this performance. In seven games played, that extra point miss was the only one he had this year. He went 11-for-14 on field goal attempts.
To replace Romo, Atlanta is signing Zane Gonzalez to the roster, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. After missing the 2022 and ‘23 seasons, Gonzalez played in six games for the Commanders last year. He made five of seven field goal attempts and made all 19 extra point attempts. He was originally signed to remain in Washington this season until the team signed Matt Gay.
We’ll see how Gonzalez does on Sunday vs. the 7-2 Colts.