Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 19th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from September 16th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site. The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

September 16th-September 18th

Dad & Demi Preview: Falcons At Cowboys

Despite losing their first game of the season, the Falcons look to even their mark with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Falcons Report Exclusive: Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Expounds On Unique Moment Involving '28-3' Super Bowl LI Loss To Tom Brady's New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons owner shares unique insights from his new book "Good Company" with Sports Illustrated Falcon Report publisher Terence Moore.

Terence Moore

Rookie Report: Atlanta Falcons' Rookies Open With Mixed Performances

How did the Falcons' rookies perform in week one?

Jeremy Johnson

Is Todd Gurley II A Good Fantasy Option Vs. The Cowboys?

Should fantasy owners start Todd Gurley in Week 2?

Dave Holcomb

How The Falcons’ Defensive Front Matches Up With The Cowboys’ Offensive Line

While Atlanta's defensive front looked improved in Week 1, the Cowboys' offensive line graded as one of the worst in the NFL.

Chris Vinel

NFL Passes Coronavirus Test in Week 1; League Doubles Down on Masks

How did the NFL do against COVID-19 in Week 1?

Dave Holcomb

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 15th, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Week 2

Zach Hood

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons Looking Sillier By The Moment Regarding Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Folks are still scratching their heads over Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris telling his players to concentrate more on Chris Carson than Russell Wilson.

Terence Moore

Falcon Report Exclusive: Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Will Discuss This Picture And More During Zoom Chat

Falcon Report publisher Terence Moore will have an exclusive interview Saturday morning with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to discuss "Good Company," his recently released autobiography.

Terence Moore