SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Falcon Report Exclusive: Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Will Discuss This Picture And More During Zoom Chat

Terence Moore

If you think you've seen and heard everything surrounding the meltdown by the Atlanta Falcons from that 28-3 lead at the end of their 2017 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots, just wait.

Just wait for Saturday morning.

Just wait to watch my Zoom interview with Falcons owner Arthur Blank at 9 a.m. right here on Falcon Report.

If you miss the first airing of the interview, no worries.

You'll still be able to find it later on the website.

Along with other things, you'll discover something from Blank during our conversation as riveting as the photo (see above) with this story.

I was there in Houston for the Falcons' journey back then from good to great to ghastly while many in front of their TV sets rubbed their eyes.

I also took that photo. 

In fact, after the Falcons finished blowing the largest lead in Super Bowl history, I was among the few to witness what Blank explained so well in his recently published autobiography called "Good Company."

Blank discussed his thoughts before, during and after that Super Bowl in his book, and he'll do so Saturday.

You'll also watch Blank expound on everything in his book from the moment Bobby Petrino bolted the Falcons as head coach in the middle of the night during the season to "call Hogs" in Arkansas as the Razorbacks' head guy to Michael Vick to Blank's ability to change the losing culture around the franchise.

I can't wait.

I'm sure you can't, either.

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons-Cowboys Preview: Can Atlanta Slow Down Dak Prescott & Cowboys Offense?

What do the Atlanta Falcons have to do in order to avoid 0-2?

Dave Holcomb

Will Atlanta Or Seattle Come Out On Top in Week 1?

The Falcons Take On The Seahawks In Week 1 Of The NFL Season

Daniel Comer

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Dallas Cowboys

The Falcons took a tough loss to the Seahawks this week, and their next game doesn't get easier with the Dallas Cowboys.

Malik Brown

6 Things We Learned from Falcons loss to Seahawks

What did we learn from the Falcons defeat against the Seahawks?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 32: They Are Who We Thought They Were (Week 1 Review)

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Will anything change against Dallas next Sunday?

Chris Vinel

Saving The Falcons: After One Game For The Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn Is Already Jittery

The Atlanta Falcons lost their season opener Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 38-25 to the Seattle Seahawks, and coach Dan Quinn already is panicking.

Terence Moore

NFL Opening Week A Reminder How Little Things Have Changed

NFL Opening Week A Reminder How Little Things Have Changed

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons Name John Lewis As An Honorary Captain

Atlanta Falcons name the late John Lewis as an honorary captain.

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

How To Watch, Stream Atlanta Falcons Vs. Seattle Seahawks Tomorrow

The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks will kickoff at 1 p.m ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta Falcons unable to slow down Wilson, Seahawks in season opening 38-25 loss

The Falcons' defense struggled mightily.

Zach Hood