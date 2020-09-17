Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons struggled Sunday in their season opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. This week, they travel west to Texas for a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a look at the Falcons' Wednesday injury report this week.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Full Participation

#56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)

Limited Participation

#11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)



#90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)

Did Not Participate

#20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)



#70 T Jake Matthews (knee)



#92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)

Jones being limited in practice may be a thing to get used to, as he was limited last week on Wednesday as well. At this point, Jones has proven that he doesn't need too many reps in practice to be ready on Sunday. Chalk this up as keeping the veteran fresh early in the season.

Davidson seems to be working his way back from a knee injury that caused him to miss the season opener and the latter part of training camp. Quinn said in his presser this morning that a full week of practice should result in Davidson suiting up Sunday in Dallas.

Matthews and Sheffield seem to be in real danger of missing Sunday's contest, but more to come later in the week. The Falcons added tackle John Wetzel to the active roster, which sort of sheds some light that there is some level on concern with Matthews availability this week.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook