SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Week 2

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons struggled Sunday in their season opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. This week, they travel west to Texas for a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a look at the Falcons' Wednesday injury report this week.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

  • Full Participation
    • #56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)
  • Limited Participation
    • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
  • Did Not Participate
    • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
    • #70 T Jake Matthews (knee)
    • #92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)

Jones being limited in practice may be a thing to get used to, as he was limited last week on Wednesday as well. At this point, Jones has proven that he doesn't need too many reps in practice to be ready on Sunday. Chalk this up as keeping the veteran fresh early in the season.

Davidson seems to be working his way back from a knee injury that caused him to miss the season opener and the latter part of training camp. Quinn said in his presser this morning that a full week of practice should result in Davidson suiting up Sunday in Dallas. 

Matthews and Sheffield seem to be in real danger of missing Sunday's contest, but more to come later in the week. The Falcons added tackle John Wetzel to the active roster, which sort of sheds some light that there is some level on concern with Matthews availability this week.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Passes Coronavirus Test in Week 1; League Doubles Down on Masks

How did the NFL do against COVID-19 in Week 1?

Dave Holcomb

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 15th, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up With The Dallas Cowboys' Wide Receivers

The Falcons secondary didn't have a good showing in week 1, and this week they face the Cowboys receivers. How do they match up?

Malik Brown

Falcon Report Exclusive: Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Will Discuss This Picture And More During Zoom Chat

Falcon Report publisher Terence Moore will have an exclusive interview Saturday morning with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to discuss "Good Company," his recently released autobiography.

Terence Moore

Falcons-Cowboys Preview: Can Atlanta Slow Down Dak Prescott & Cowboys Offense?

What do the Atlanta Falcons have to do in order to avoid 0-2?

Dave Holcomb

Will Atlanta Or Seattle Come Out On Top in Week 1?

The Falcons Take On The Seahawks In Week 1 Of The NFL Season

Daniel Comer

6 Things We Learned from Falcons loss to Seahawks

What did we learn from the Falcons defeat against the Seahawks?

Dave Holcomb

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Dallas Cowboys

The Falcons took a tough loss to the Seahawks this week, and their next game doesn't get easier with the Dallas Cowboys.

Malik Brown

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 32: They Are Who We Thought They Were (Week 1 Review)

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Will anything change against Dallas next Sunday?

Chris Vinel

Saving The Falcons: After One Game For The Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn Is Already Jittery

The Atlanta Falcons lost their season opener Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 38-25 to the Seattle Seahawks, and coach Dan Quinn already is panicking.

Terence Moore