Fans Boo Giants at Halftime Despite Daniel Jones’s Unbelievable Stat Line
The Washington Commanders took a 21-7 lead into halftime against the New York Giants in Week 9. While Washington rookie Jayden Daniels was on top of his game again, completing 9-of-11 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns, Daniel Jones turned in his own eye-opening stat line.
Jones' statistics at halftime were patently unreal. The Giants quarterback finished the first 30 minutes of the game with more touchdown passes than passing yards. Jones's line at the half was four completions on six attempts for zero yards to go along with one touchdown pass.
If that sounds unebelievable, well, it kind of is.
The only thing that makes throwing a touchdown pass more impressive when you have zero passing yards is the fact that Jones is the one who threw it. The two-yard touchdown to Chris Manhertz was his first touchdown pass at home since 2022. That's right. It had been nearly two full calendar years since fans at the Meadowlands saw Jones throw a touchdown in person.
And yet for some reason Giants fans weren't happy. As the team headed to the locker room at halftime they booed despite the fact that Jones had just done two unbelievable things in the first half. What more do they want? Competent quarterback play?