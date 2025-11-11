Fans Confused by Matt LaFleur Taking Notes on His Tablet in the Middle of Eagles Game
The Packers and Eagles played the first scoreless first half in an NFL game in two years on Monday Night Football to close out Week 10. The teams combined for 208 yards of total offense in the half with quarterbacks Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts combining for 13 completions and 87 passing yards, plus one lost fumble each.
The Packers punted on their first four possessions and then fumbled to end their best drive of the half as they went into halftime tied 0-0.
On the Packers third drive of the game, Love missed what LaFleur obviously thought could have been a big play. When LaFleur saw the replay on his tablet he showed some frustration and headed to the bench to take some notes on his playcall sheet.
On ESPN, Joe Buck noted that LaFleur remained back there, away from the action, while his team was on defense. LaFleur did return to the sideline in time to watch his team go three-and-out on the very next drive.
Fans on social media took note of the note-taking and did not seem impressed.
In this case, you certainly can argue with the results. The fans were not happy and the Packers only had three first downs before their final ill-fated drive where Love turned the ball over in field goal range.
Can't wait to see what LaFleur has cooked up for the second half.
