Saquon Barkley Bolsters MVP Candidacy With Historic Game vs. Rams
Saquon Barkley played the best game of his NFL career on Sunday night, running rampant all over the Los Angeles Rams defense.
He was unstoppable all night, ending the game with a career-high 255 rushing yards (good for ninth all-time in a single game) and 302 scrimmage yards to go with a pair of touchdowns. Barkley carried the Eagles' offense while making franchise history in the process.
After yet another dominant showing from the 27-year-old, NFL fans didn't hesitate to declare that Philadelphia's running back deserves some strong consideration for the MVP award. It's been rare for a non-quarterback to end up winning MVP, but with Barkley dominating on a weekly basis, fans are adamant that he deserves a seat at the table.
The last time a non-quarterback won the NFL's MVP award was back in 2012 when Adrian Peterson won the award. It may not be out of the picture for Barkley to put an end to that streak.