Fans Loved Jason Kelce’s Classy Reason for Turning Down Taylor Swift Ticket Requests
One would imagine that a perk of your brother dating arguably the most famous pop star in the world is the free concert tickets. For Jason Kelce, the perk is there, but he refuses to take advantage of it for an incredibly classy reason.
Kelce recently spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift, his potential future sister-in-law, who’s been going steady with his brother Travis for over a year now. The Monday Night Countdown host explained to Rich Eisen that Swift has told him he can have free Eras Tour tickets anytime for anyone he wants, but that he turns down every request he gets because he doesn’t want to take advantage of their friendship.
“It is an immediate no,” Kelce said of people asking for free tickets. “As much as Taylor has said she will take care of anybody that asks for them… She's been nothing but lovely to our family, she's a wonderful person and I don't want that to be our dynamic.”
“Where’s the line?” continued Kelce. “I’m not even broaching the line, I’m staying away from the line.”
Nothing but class.
Fans loved hearing Kelce’s respectful answer.