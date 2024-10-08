Fans Loved Patrick Mahomes’s Wholesome Message for His Daughter Before ‘MNF’ Game
NFL games at night tend to run late, as was seen yesterday with the Pittsburgh Steelers-Dallas Cowboys’ delayed Sunday Night Football matchup. With 7 or 8 p.m. kickoff times, it can get difficult for fans to stay up, much less the children of fans who likely have early bedtimes.
When it came to the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to send a very important message back home.
Mahomes was doing a pregame interview right before kickoff when he took over the mic to relay a few words to his 3-year-old daughter, Sterling.
“I wanted to tell my daughter Sterling, ‘Hey,’” Mahomes said. “Hey Sterling, go to bed.”
Mahomes then let out a funny, Kermit-like chuckle.
Fans thought Mahomes’s fatherly message for Sterling was too wholesome.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to tack another win on their 4-0 record this season against the Saints at Arrowhead despite a slew of injuries to Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco, and others.