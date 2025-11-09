Fans Loved TreyVeon Henderson’s Smart Move in Middle of Long TD Run to Ice Patriots’ Win
The Patriots came into Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers and emerged victorious, 28-23. It was a huge win for New England and Drake Maye’s MVP case, but more than anything, the game served as TreVeyon Henderson’s breakout.
The Patriots’ second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft was pushed into action as the starter for the second week in a row with Rhamondre Stevenson battling an injury. While he struggled last week against the Falcons, Henderson exploded against the Bucs, finishing with 14 carries for 147 yards and a pair of long touchdown runs. The second touchdown iced the win for the Patriots and created quite a viral moment.
New England was trying to run out the clock after the two-minute warning and handed the ball to Henderson at the 31-yard line. He bounced outside and raced out in front of multiple Tampa Bay defenders to gain the first down. Then Henderson found himself with open grass and no defenders between himself and the end zone, at which point the rookie running back can clearly be seen looking at the Pats’ sideline, appearing to silently ask coach Mike Vrabel mid-play if he should score or go down. Whatever Henderson saw indicated he should keep going, and he jogged in for the touchdown.
Here’s the big run:
And here’s a camera angle that better shows him checking in with the sideline:
Fans loved the heady move from the rookie and enjoyed how funny it was to see him do it in the midst of a play.
If Henderson had gone down sometime after getting the first down, the Bucs still had two timeouts, so it wasn’t an automatic game over. It would have been nearly impossible for Tampa Bay to come back anyway, but it would have resulted in at least three more offensive plays for New England, and anything can happen then. Instead, Henderson scored to give the Pats a 28-16 lead, which wound up the difference; Baker Mayfield led his team to a touchdown with 33 seconds left to bring the deficit back to five.
Their only recourse at that point was an onside kick. The Patriots recovered, and the game was over. A great day for the rookie running back and a funny moment in the midst of New England’s resurgent season.