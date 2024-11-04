Fans Question Colts' Decision to Bench Anthony Richardson After Joe Flacco Struggles
The Indianapolis Colts' offense struggled mightily during their Week 9 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, prompting fans to wonder whether declaring Joe Flacco the starter over Anthony Richardson was truly the best move for the franchise.
With Richardson, the organization's first-round pick just two years ago, watching from the sidelines, the Colts failed to score a single point on offense. Their 13 points in the 21–13 defeat came via a defensive touchdown and two Matt Gay field goals. Flacco was far from at his best, throwing for 179 yards and no touchdowns alongside one interception while also losing a fumble. It was his fewest passing yards in a game he's started this season.
Richardson had also struggled prior to his demotion from the starting role, but it's entirely reasonable to believe that he could have provided Indianapolis's offense with as much if not more than what Flacco brought to the table on Sunday night.
Many NFL fans seemed to feel that way, and they voiced their criticisms over coach Shane Steichen's decision to roll with the 39-year-old rather than continuing to develop the franchise's 22-year-old gunslinger.
With the offense not showing any signs of improvement under Flacco in Week 9, the team could face further scrutiny over the decision to bench Richardson if things don't trend upward in Week 10 when the Colts take on the Buffalo Bills.