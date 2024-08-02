NFL Fans React to Watching First 'Dynamic Kickoff' in Bears-Texans Preseason Tilt
The NFL officially returned on Thursday as the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans took part in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
All eyes were on the opening kick, but not only because it was the first taste of the NFL that fans have had since the Super Bowl. Thursday's opening kickoff was special because it was the debut of the league's newly-implemented "dynamic kickoff."
The NFL adjusted its rules on kickoffs for the 2024 season in order to promote player safety and reduce the high volume of injuries that occur on special teams plays. The full details of the rules of the Dynamic Kickoff can be found here.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos had the honors of kicking the first dynamic kickoff, booting it out to Steven Sims, who returned it 21 yards.
Although it may not seem like much on surface level, football fans had plenty to say about the new kickoff rules, and they sounded off on social media.