Fans Rip Refs for Weak Roughing the Passer Call on Justin Herbert

The Chargers quarterback was brushed along the helmet by Trey Hendrickson.

Mike Kadlick

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is tackled by Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson in Week 11.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert is tackled by Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson in Week 11. / screenshot via Rate the Refs on X
On the final drive of Sunday Night Football's first half in Los Angeles, the Chargers were gifted a roughing the passer penalty by the referees.

As quarterback Justin Herbert dropped back and attempted a pass for rookie Ladd McConkey, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson brought him down by the collar of his jersey. A yellow flag soon followed and Hendrickson was assessed a 15-yard penalty, despite not having committed a foul. A horse-collar tackle when a QB is in the pocket is not an illegal move, and Hendrickson was fuming in the aftermath.

Given the weak nature of the call. Fans across the NFL were none too pleased, and took to X (formerly Twitter) to let out their frustrations.

The penalty allowed the Chargers to finish an 11-play, 78-yard drive with a 19-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker as time expired in the first half, extending their lead over the Bengals to 24-6.

MIKE KADLICK

