Fans Think Cardinals Got Screwed by Missed Call in End Zone on Final Play vs. Colts
The Cardinals nearly pulled off the upset on Sunday against the Colts.
Despite entering the game without quarterback Kyler Murray under center, and losing star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to a concussion in the first half, Arizona was able to carry a 24–17 lead into the fourth quarter.
But after the Colts answered with two touchdowns in the final period, Arizona was left trailing by four with time for one more drive for a touchdown to win the game. The Cardinals' offense reached the red zone, and on fourth-and-7 inside the Colts’ 10-yard line, Jacoby Brissett threw up a lob to star tight end Trey McBride.
But McBride was not at the spot where Brissett threw the ball, apparently taken out by his defender. McBride pleaded with officials for a flag, but none came. The Colts would hold on to win.
Here's a closer look at it:
Immediately, fans online cried foul, saying that it appeared that the game was being officiated a bit differently with the game on the line than it would have been called earlier in the day.
There’s tight calls that officials have to make every game, and the best course of action for any NFL team is to keep the game out of the hands of the referees in crunch time.
That said, this had to be an especially painful loss for the Cardinals, who have now lost their past four games by a total of nine points combined.