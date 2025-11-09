Fantasy Studs and Duds NFL Week 10: Jonathan Taylor Boosts MVP Case in Berlin
Jonathan Taylor is going to guide many of his fantasy football managers to championships next month.
Those who hit the snooze button on Sunday woke up to Taylor delivering another three-touchdown performance, this time in Berlin during the Colts’ 31–25 overtime victory over the Falcons.
But Taylor wasn’t the only Colt who put up stellar fantasy numbers. Rookie tight end sensation Tyler Warren had several clutch plays in the down-to-the-wire international game.
Speaking of the NFL’s best tight ends, Brock Bowers had a rare dud during the Raiders’ horrendous 10–7 loss against the Broncos on Thursday night.
This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard scoring format.
Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 10.
Studs
Drake London, WR, Falcons
Fantasy points: 24.40
Stats: Eight targets, six catches, 104 yards, TD
London continued his dominant fantasy season by getting the best of Sauce Gardner in his Colts debut. London had his way in the middle of the field and was again a red zone playmaker. The Falcons’ star wide receiver scored four touchdowns in his past two games combined.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
Fantasy points: 54.60
Stats: 32 carries, 244 yards, 3 TDs; three catches, 42 yards
Taylor might be the MVP in fantasy and reality. It was a rough Sunday morning for those who had to play against Taylor, with a matchup that was likely over before the 1 p.m. ET games.
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
Fantasy points: 17.90
Stats: 10 carries, eight catches, 99 yards
Warren could very well be the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He made several clutch plays in the overtime win against the Falcons. The 2025 first-round pick has seven games with at least 11 fantasy points.
Duds
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
Fantasy points: 3.70
Stats: Three targets, one catch, 31 yards
Bowers had one lengthy catch in the first quarter and was never heard from again during Thursday’s rough performance vs. the Broncos. Bowers had 40 points less than his monster outing against the Jaguars in Week 9.
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
Fantasy points: 7.80
Stats: 16-of-28, 150 yards, TD, 2 INTs
Nix failed to get anything going against the Raiders’ poor defense. He came back down to earth after a three-game heater against the Giants, Cowboys and Texans. Nix is typically a reliable start because of what he provides as a runner, but he’s too inconsistent as a passer.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
Fantasy points: 10.80
Stats: 17 carries, 84 yards; two catches, four yards
Robinson was an effective runner against the Colts, but he, surprisingly, was a nonfactor in the passing game—and it didn’t help that he didn’t find the end zone. Backup running back Tyler Allgeier was the better option for Atlanta down the stretch, and he found the end zone twice.
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
Fantasy points: 5.40
Stats: Four targets, three catches, 24 yards
With Nix having a dismal showing, Sutton couldn’t take advantage of a beneficial matchup against the Raiders. This performance ended a three-game streak with at least 10 fantasy points.