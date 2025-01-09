Final 2024 NFL Rookie Watch: Jayden Daniels’s Year to Remember
The season is over. Well, for some teams.
For others, they’re going into the postseason because rookies have elevated their rosters to another level, including a pair of quarterbacks deserving of ample adulation.
This year, the best rookies were largely receivers including a few names that didn’t make our list (Xavier Worthy, Keon Coleman and others). There are four receivers featured below, all being bested by a star tight end.
Let’s get to the list of top rookies, where one of three quarterbacks rounds out the rankings.
10. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
Previous rank: Not ranked
Maye’s numbers weren’t great, but he repeatedly made plays on a bad team with almost no weapons. In 13 games, Maye threw for 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and ran for 421 yards and two scores, showing mobility that can extend plays and drives. If New England can add pieces around him, Maye should blossom in 2025.
9. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals
Previous rank: 7
Harrison was expected to come into the NFL and light the league up. Instead, he was simply good, but there’s little reason anybody with reasonable expectations should be disappointed. Acting as Arizona’s No. 1 wideout, Harrison caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s an excellent rookie campaign to build off of.
8. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Previous rank: 9
McConkey arguably is under the most pressure of any nonquarterback in this class. He’s playing for a playoff team that sees him as its main (only?) weapon in the passing game. McConkey finished the regular season with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards, while continually being the only receiver opposing defensive coordinators have to worry about.
7. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
Previous rank: Not ranked
Philadelphia clinched the NFC East in large part because of how excellent its rookie corner tandem has been. While the offense has garnered most of the accolades, the defense is terrific. Mitchell has been a huge part of the unit’s incredible improvement over the past year, posting 12 passes defensed while providing quality coverage from the start.
6. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
Previous rank: 5
Nix had very little fanfare coming out of Oregon for being a first-round pick, but he’s proven his legion of doubters incorrect. Under coach Sean Payton, Nix threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns during the regular season. He’s gotten better with time, with 28 touchdown passes and eight interceptions since the start of Week 5, helping Denver make a surprising run to the playoffs.
5. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previous rank: 10
Irving had a phenomenal debut campaign, rushing for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s the only rookie who cracked the 1,000-yard threshold or even came close to it. The Buccaneers needed Irving to step up when the passing game was compromised after the injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and he provided. Ultimately, he posted three 100-yard games while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
4. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
Previous rank: 1
The Giants endured a brutal season, but Nabers was incredible. Despite playing with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito, Nabers went over the 1,000-yard mark, with 109 catches and seven touchdowns. If New York can find a quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the draft, Nabers’s stock should only rise.
3. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Previous rank: 4
In the same vein as Nabers, Thomas has largely been overlooked nationally because of the lackluster team he plays for. Another LSU product, Thomas totaled 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 scores, despite being on a punchless offense led by Trevor Lawrence or Mac Jones. Jacksonville has myriad issues, but Thomas is one of the few bright spots.
2. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Previous rank: 2
Again, another bad team with a great rookie weapon in the passing game. Bowers was the best tight end in football this year, catching an absurd 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns on 153 targets. Coming out of Georgia as a first-round pick, Bowers has been the best rookie regardless of position.
1. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
Previous rank: 3
And yet, Daniels takes the top spot because of his impact on his team. The Commanders went 12–5 and earned a playoff spot largely because Daniels has been fantastic, totaling 4,459 yards and 31 touchdowns for a franchise desperate for any success. Daniels should be the Offensive Rookie of the Year based on his play and meaningfulness.