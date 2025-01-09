SI

Final 2024 NFL Rookie Watch: Jayden Daniels’s Year to Remember

The Commanders’ quarterback has lifted Washington to the playoffs, while nine other first-year pros put their stamp on the regular season.

Matt Verderame

Daniels led the Commanders to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Daniels led the Commanders to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The season is over. Well, for some teams.

For others, they’re going into the postseason because rookies have elevated their rosters to another level, including a pair of quarterbacks deserving of ample adulation. 

This year, the best rookies were largely receivers including a few names that didn’t make our list (Xavier Worthy,  Keon Coleman and others). There are four receivers featured below, all being bested by a star tight end. 

Let’s get to the list of top rookies, where one of three quarterbacks rounds out the rankings.

10. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Previous rank: Not ranked

Maye’s numbers weren’t great, but he repeatedly made plays on a bad team with almost no weapons. In 13 games, Maye threw for 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and ran for 421 yards and two scores, showing mobility that can extend plays and drives. If New England can add pieces around him, Maye should blossom in 2025. 

9. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Previous rank: 7

Harrison was expected to come into the NFL and light the league up. Instead, he was simply good, but there’s little reason anybody with reasonable expectations should be disappointed. Acting as Arizona’s No. 1 wideout, Harrison caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s an excellent rookie campaign to build off of.

8. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Previous rank: 9

McConkey arguably is under the most pressure of any nonquarterback in this class. He’s playing for a playoff team that sees him as its main (only?) weapon in the passing game. McConkey finished the regular season with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards, while continually being the only receiver opposing defensive coordinators have to worry about.

7. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Previous rank: Not ranked

Philadelphia clinched the NFC East in large part because of how excellent its rookie corner tandem has been. While the offense has garnered most of the accolades, the defense is terrific. Mitchell has been a huge part of the unit’s incredible improvement over the past year, posting 12 passes defensed while providing quality coverage from the start.

6. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Previous rank: 5

Nix had very little fanfare coming out of Oregon for being a first-round pick, but he’s proven his legion of doubters incorrect. Under coach Sean Payton, Nix threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns during the regular season. He’s gotten better with time, with 28 touchdown passes and eight interceptions since the start of Week 5, helping Denver make a surprising run to the playoffs. 

Nix helped the Broncos clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.
Nix helped the Broncos clinch their first playoff berth since 2015. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

5. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous rank: 10

Irving had a phenomenal debut campaign, rushing for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s the only rookie who cracked the 1,000-yard threshold or even came close to it. The Buccaneers needed Irving to step up when the passing game was compromised after the injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and he provided. Ultimately, he posted three 100-yard games while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

4. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Previous rank: 1

The Giants endured a brutal season, but Nabers was incredible. Despite playing with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito, Nabers went over the 1,000-yard mark, with 109 catches and seven touchdowns. If New York can find a quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the draft, Nabers’s stock should only rise. 

3. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Previous rank: 4

In the same vein as Nabers, Thomas has largely been overlooked nationally because of the lackluster team he plays for. Another LSU product, Thomas totaled 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 scores, despite being on a punchless offense led by Trevor Lawrence or Mac Jones. Jacksonville has myriad issues, but Thomas is one of the few bright spots.

2. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Previous rank: 2

Again, another bad team with a great rookie weapon in the passing game. Bowers was the best tight end in football this year, catching an absurd 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns on 153 targets. Coming out of Georgia as a first-round pick, Bowers has been the best rookie regardless of position.

1. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Previous rank: 3

And yet, Daniels takes the top spot because of his impact on his team. The Commanders went 12–5 and earned a playoff spot largely because Daniels has been fantastic, totaling 4,459 yards and 31 touchdowns for a franchise desperate for any success. Daniels should be the Offensive Rookie of the Year based on his play and meaningfulness.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Matt Verderame
MATT VERDERAME

Matt Verderame is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated covering the NFL. Before joining SI in March 2023, he wrote for wrote for FanSided and Awful Announcing. He hosts The Matt Verderame Show on Patreon and is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association. A proud father of two girls and lover of all Italian food, Verderame is an eternal defender of Rudy, the greatest football movie of all time.

Home/NFL