Fired Bears Coach Matt Eberflus 'Prime Candidate' to Become Cowboys' DC

Is Brian Schottenheimer on the verge of his first hire?

Matt Eberflus went 14–32 as head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Brian Schottenheimer, the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, reportedly has a name in mind to slide into the vacant defensive coordinator role on his staff.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is a "prime candidate" to be hired as the Cowboys' next defensive coordinator.

Over three years as the Bears' head coach, Eberflus tallied a 14–32 record with his best campaign being a seven-win season in 2023. He kept his job in '24, hoping to lead the Bears back to the playoffs with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams under center. But the Bears erased a promising 4–2 start with a 10-game losing streak, and Eberflus was fired by the Bears shortly after an infamous end-of-game clock management debacle in their 23–20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which marked their ninth straight loss. Chicago finished a disappointing 5–12, and Eberflus began the search for his next role.

If he's hired by Dallas, Eberflus will inherit a talented Cowboys defense looking for a bounce-back 2025 campaign. Led by four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons, Dallas allowed the second-most points per game (27.5) and fifth-most total yards (6,039).

