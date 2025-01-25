Fired Bears Coach Matt Eberflus 'Prime Candidate' to Become Cowboys' DC
Brian Schottenheimer, the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, reportedly has a name in mind to slide into the vacant defensive coordinator role on his staff.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is a "prime candidate" to be hired as the Cowboys' next defensive coordinator.
Over three years as the Bears' head coach, Eberflus tallied a 14–32 record with his best campaign being a seven-win season in 2023. He kept his job in '24, hoping to lead the Bears back to the playoffs with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams under center. But the Bears erased a promising 4–2 start with a 10-game losing streak, and Eberflus was fired by the Bears shortly after an infamous end-of-game clock management debacle in their 23–20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which marked their ninth straight loss. Chicago finished a disappointing 5–12, and Eberflus began the search for his next role.
If he's hired by Dallas, Eberflus will inherit a talented Cowboys defense looking for a bounce-back 2025 campaign. Led by four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons, Dallas allowed the second-most points per game (27.5) and fifth-most total yards (6,039).