‘First Take’ Sorry For Showing Old Brandin Cooks Highlight During Cowboys Segment
NFL teams are starting training camp this week and everyone is excited to see highlights start to trickle in. This includes the folks at ESPN's First Take who were so enthusiastic they ran a two-year old highlight from Dallas Cowboys training camp thinking it had happened on Monday despite the fact that camp didn't start until Tuesday.
Here's how that happened.
X user @FegSZN was posting old Cowboys training highlights on Monday, passing them off as new. Two of them had a few hundred thousand views. One had over a million with a caption saying new receiver George Pickens had caught a long pass from quarterback Dak Prescott on the first play of camp.
While you can't see it here, if you click over to X, you'll notice there's a name below the video. if you click on that you'll see that the video was originally posted on July 31, 2023 and Brandin Cooks, who currently plays for the New Orleans Saints, is the player who caught the pass.
Without Stephen A. Smith there to fill every moment of silence, this clip was worked into Tuesday's show about 15-minutes into a 20-plus minute segment about the Cowboys. @FergSZN is credited for the video.
All they had to do was click. Instead, they let Molly Qerim narrate a two-year old play while telling the audience it was new, misidentified the player involved and credited someone who didn't own the video.
Eventually someone pointed at least part of the error out and Qerim apologized for saying that it was Pickens instead of Cooks, with no mention that the video was actually old.
Oops.