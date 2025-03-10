SI

Former Jets QB Zach Wilson Agrees to Deal With New AFC East Team

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts on the sideline during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Wilson's one-year contract with the Dolphins is reportedly a $6 million, fully guaranteed deal that could increase to up to $10 million.

Wilson, 25, was traded by the Jets to the Denver Broncos last offseason and served as the team's third-string quarterback option behind starter Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham in 2024. He did not suit up for any regular season games, and Denver declined his fifth-year option.

The former Jets’ No. 2 pick will make his return to the AFC East this season as Tua Tagovailoa’s primary backup. Wilson played for the Jets for three seasons from 2021 to ‘23, throwing for over 6,000 yards with 23 touchdowns against 25 interceptions while completing 57% of his passes. He finished with a 12-21 record as the team’s starter.

