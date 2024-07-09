Former Panthers Exec Adrian Wilson Arrested on Charges of Domestic Violence
Former Carolina Panthers vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz., on June 1 on three charges of domestic violence.
Wilson was charged with intentional assault causing physical injury, damaging property between $250 and $2,500 and disorderly conduct or fighting, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. All three charges are misdemeanors.
Wilson is no longer with the Panthers' organization. His next court date is July 16.
“Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as vice president of player personnel for the Carolina Panthers," the organization said in a statement obtained by Pro Football Talk on Sunday. "Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment.”
Wilson played 13 NFL seasons for the Arizona Cardinals as a safety from 2001 to '12 and was named to five Pro Bowls. He began his post-playing career in 2015 as a scout for the Cardinals and worked his way up to become the vice president of pro scouting. Wilson was hired as the Panthers' vice president of player personnel in February 2023.