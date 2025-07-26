SI

Former Titans First Round Pick Suffers Broken Collarbone At Training Camp Practice

Treylon Burks has struggled to stay healthy to start his career.

Mike Kadlick

Treylon Burks broke his collarbone at Titans practice on Saturday.
Treylon Burks broke his collarbone at Titans practice on Saturday. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a broken collarbone at training camp practice on Saturday in Tennessee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The injury reportedly occurred as Burks hauled in a one-handed catch from rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Rapoport and Pelissero added that while the pass catcher will undergo further imaging, he is likely to miss the start of the 2025 season.

Burks was drafted by the Titans out of Arkansas in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. He's missed multiple games in each of his first three seasons due to injury, with ailments that have included turf toe, a sprained LCL, and—most recently—surgery to repair his ACL.

The 25-year-old already faces an uphill battle for playing time in a Tennessee wide receiver room that includes Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor, and UDFA Xavier Restrepo—who already has a rapport with Ward from their days at Miami.

The Titans open the 2025 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

