Former Titans First Round Pick Suffers Broken Collarbone At Training Camp Practice
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a broken collarbone at training camp practice on Saturday in Tennessee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The injury reportedly occurred as Burks hauled in a one-handed catch from rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
Rapoport and Pelissero added that while the pass catcher will undergo further imaging, he is likely to miss the start of the 2025 season.
Burks was drafted by the Titans out of Arkansas in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. He's missed multiple games in each of his first three seasons due to injury, with ailments that have included turf toe, a sprained LCL, and—most recently—surgery to repair his ACL.
The 25-year-old already faces an uphill battle for playing time in a Tennessee wide receiver room that includes Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor, and UDFA Xavier Restrepo—who already has a rapport with Ward from their days at Miami.
The Titans open the 2025 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.