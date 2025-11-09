Fox Announcer Roasts Commanders DT for What He Did Before Giving Up a Touchdown
Sunday's Lions-Commanders game is getting a little testier than fans may have expected.
The Commanders so far have no answer for Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who punched in his second touchdown of the afternoon in the second quarter. Prior to that score, Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was seen having some choice words with Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Kinlaw, who had just committed an offside penalty, appeared to be talking some trash to Goff, and the Fox announcers gave him some flack for it:
“Makes no sense to me. You have literally done nothing. This first half, they've scored every time, they've run it right down your throat, I have no idea why you’re talking trash," Fox's Jonathan Vilma said.
Shortly after, Kinlaw was on the field when the Commanders gave up a 13-yard rushing touchdown to Gibbs.
Some other theatrics unfolded as well, as fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne got ejected for bizarrely punching Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown following Gibbs's score. Kinlaw, too, found himself in hot water after making contact with a ref and was lucky to not get thrown out as well.
Kinlaw was flagged for his altercation with the official, giving the Commanders a 15-yard penalty on their ensuing kickoff.
All in all, it was not a very fun sequence of events for Kinlaw, who went from roasting the opposing quarterback to giving up a touchdown to picking up a silly and unnecessary penalty. The Commanders are currently down, 25–10, to the Lions at halftime.