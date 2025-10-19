SI

Fox’s Bizarre Audio Issue During Jets-Panthers Had Fans Making Jokes

Liam McKeone

The Jets-Panthers game on Fox suffered from audio issues on Sunday.
The Jets-Panthers game on Fox suffered from audio issues on Sunday.
The Panthers came to Metlife Stadium to do battle with the Jets on Sunday as one of several unappetizing matchups in the 1 p.m. window of games. It didn't even take a quarter for things go to terribly wrong—but not for one team or the other. Rather, things went terribly wrong for Fox Sports and the broadcast of the contest.

A few minutes into the first quarter Fox's broadcast, with Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth on the call, went silent for several moments. When it came back, the audio quality was terrible. Bizarrely so. The booth sounded like they were underwater or broadcasting over the radio.

Technical issues do happen during NFL Sundays but this was a particularly strange glitch, and impactful, too. Fans tuning in were subjected to brutal quality. It led to many jokes from those watching.

Fox managed to get the issue fixed after a few minutes so fans weren't subjected to the odd glitch for all too long. But it was a funny moment for what may be an otherwise forgettable football game.

It will be up to Panthers QB Bryce Young and Jets signal-caller Justin Fields to prove us wrong. They should be attempting to do so under more normal broadcast conditions for the rest of the matchup.

Published
