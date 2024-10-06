Frustrated Deshaun Watson Shoves Defender on the Sideline After Clean Hit
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns got off to another slow start in Week 5, scoring zero points against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter. Watson completed three of eight throws for 14 yards and added one run for five yards.
On that one run he was met by rookie Mike Sainristil at the sideline. The rookie cornerback out of Michigan lowered his shoulder and hit Watson while he was still inbounds, but the quarterback did not appreciate the contact. He immediately spun around and pushed Sainristil.
That quickly led to a shoving match on the Cleveland sideline.
The real pro move here was Watson holding up the football as if to say he was innocent and please don't write in the newspaper that he was mad.
The Browns came into Week 5 with a 1-3 record and have yet to score 20 points in a game. Watson is 24th in passing yards and 18th in passing touchdowns.