Gardner Minshew Named Raiders' Starting Quarterback for Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders have seen enough in order to make their pick as to who will be the team's starting quarterback when they take the field in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Coach Antonio Pierce told reporters Sunday that the Raiders' quarterback battle–which was between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II–has come to a close and that Minshew would be the team's starter for the season opener, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Pierce had made clear that he planned to let both quarterbacks compete throughout the preseason before making his decision. Following Saturday's 27–12 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys, during which both QBs played and attempted at least 20 passes, Pierce indicated that Minshew had done enough to be named the starter.
On Saturday, O'Connell completed 14-of-20 passes for 96 yards, one touchdown and one costly pick-six. Minshew didn't throw a touchdown, but wasn't picked off either while completing 10-of-21 passes for 95 yards.
As it stands, Minshew will have the ball in his hands in Week 1, but his grip on the starting job is anything but secure, and the door seemingly remains open for O'Connell to usurp him at any point.
Last year, Minshew made 13 starts for the Indianapolis Colts, throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 62.2% of his passes. O'Connell started 10 games for Las Vegas and threw 12 touchdowns and seven picks.