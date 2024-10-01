Garrett Wilson Expresses Frustration With Jets' Simplistic Offensive Identity
The New York Jets' offense was stagnant during their disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. The team only managed to score nine points, losing 10–9 in what was ultimately a lackluster performance.
Garrett Wilson had a game to forget, too. The third-year receiver caught five passes on eight targets for 41 yards, failing to significantly impact the game.
During a Tuesday appearance on ESPN Radio's Bart and Hahn, Wilson expressed his frustration with New York's approach on offense, criticizing the team's lack of willingness to experiment with their play calling.
"I don't think we do a lot of different stuff, to be honest. I watch football on Sundays and I see a lot of teams mix it up and stuff like that. I don't think we do that. I think we know our identity. It's just about going out and executing it or figuring out if it's going to work. I don’t think we’re trying a lot of different things," said Wilson.
He also discussed his own route tree, suggesting that it's not been as expansive as it has in seasons past, despite offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett having star quarterback Aaron Rodgers back under center this year.
"I know, personally, my route tree hasn't been what it has been the last two years as far as the stuff I've been running," he said.
Wilson was expected to enjoy a stellar season alongside a healthy Rodgers, but that's not been the case of yet. He's failed to surpass 60 receiving yards in any of his first four games in 2024 and has not caught more than six passes in a single game. He's reached the end zone just once and hasn't caught a pass for more than 26 yards.
He hasn't seemed too thrilled with the performance of the offense thus far and suggested that a willingness to experiment with different looks could help open things up for the group going forward.