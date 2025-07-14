Garrett Wilson, Jets Agree to Huge Four-Year Extension
Just three years into his NFL career, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is reportedly a very rich man.
Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $130 million with $90 million guaranteed, according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, the deal is the largest in NFL history on a per annum basis for a player with three or fewer years of experience.
The Jets made Wilson the 10th pick of the 2022 NFL draft after a three-year career at Ohio State that culminated with a 1,000-yard season in 2021. A 1,103-yard rookie season in '22 earned him the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and he followed that up with 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 and 2024.
Wilson's rookie deal, now superseded, had been scheduled to pay him $6.5 million this season. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Chicago-born receiver will now remain in a New York uniform through 2030.
The Jets are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.