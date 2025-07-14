SI

Garrett Wilson, Jets Agree to Huge Four-Year Extension

The Ohio State product reportedly is getting paid.

Patrick Andres

Garrett Wilson runs against the Dolphins with Jalen Ramsey in pursuit.
Garrett Wilson runs against the Dolphins with Jalen Ramsey in pursuit. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just three years into his NFL career, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is reportedly a very rich man.

Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $130 million with $90 million guaranteed, according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, the deal is the largest in NFL history on a per annum basis for a player with three or fewer years of experience.

The Jets made Wilson the 10th pick of the 2022 NFL draft after a three-year career at Ohio State that culminated with a 1,000-yard season in 2021. A 1,103-yard rookie season in '22 earned him the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and he followed that up with 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Wilson's rookie deal, now superseded, had been scheduled to pay him $6.5 million this season. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Chicago-born receiver will now remain in a New York uniform through 2030.

The Jets are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

