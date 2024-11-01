SI

Garrett Wilson Makes Jaw-Dropping, One-Handed TD Catch vs. Texans

Stephen Douglas

Garrett Wilson makes an incredible catch against Houston.
Garrett Wilson makes an incredible catch against Houston. / NFL
In this story:

The New York Jets finally got their offense going in the second half against the Houston Texans. After punting five times, scoring zero points and watching Aaron Rodgers compile 32 passing yards in the first half against Houston, they finally put some points on the board in the third quarter.

To do so, the Jets just needed to get Garrett Wilson going. First, Wilson grabbed a pass one-handed and ran it in for the team's first touchdown of the game. Then, on the next drive, he made one of the most incredible catches you will ever see.

Facing third-and-19, Rodgers threw it up to Wilson in the end zone. The Jets wideout went up with one hand and brought it down. He landed acrobatically on one foot and, eventually, a shin. It was ruled incomplete on the field because appeared to land out of bounds but upon review, it was verified as one of the sickest plays ever.

As Al Michaels pointed out, Wilson's catch was on the same field that Odell Beckham Jr. made his iconic one-handed grab. This one might have been even better.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL