Garrett Wilson Makes Jaw-Dropping, One-Handed TD Catch vs. Texans
The New York Jets finally got their offense going in the second half against the Houston Texans. After punting five times, scoring zero points and watching Aaron Rodgers compile 32 passing yards in the first half against Houston, they finally put some points on the board in the third quarter.
To do so, the Jets just needed to get Garrett Wilson going. First, Wilson grabbed a pass one-handed and ran it in for the team's first touchdown of the game. Then, on the next drive, he made one of the most incredible catches you will ever see.
Facing third-and-19, Rodgers threw it up to Wilson in the end zone. The Jets wideout went up with one hand and brought it down. He landed acrobatically on one foot and, eventually, a shin. It was ruled incomplete on the field because appeared to land out of bounds but upon review, it was verified as one of the sickest plays ever.
As Al Michaels pointed out, Wilson's catch was on the same field that Odell Beckham Jr. made his iconic one-handed grab. This one might have been even better.