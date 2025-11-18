Geno Smith Invites Fans to Blame Him for Everything After Yet Another Raiders Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-8 on the year after being overpowered by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, 33-16. Headed into the year there was some hope that getting old bandmates Pete Carroll and Geno Smith back together could capture some lightning in a bottle and the pair could put a bold new twist on a classic partnership. That has certainly not been the case and getting thoroughly thumped by the perpetually embattled Cowboys should serve as a stark reminder of just how far the organization is from competing in a deep AFC.
Smith, who finished 27-for-42 with 238 yards and a touchdown against an interception, addressed reporters after the game and offered some accountability for what proved to be yet another punchless Raiders attack.
“I don’t think there was any issue with the play calling," he said. "The plays were there, guys were open."
“You guys watch the film, I know we’ve got a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks who like to watch film and take screenshots and see where guys were open, so I’m sure you guys will see where the guys were open,” he continued. “I’ve just got to play better. I keep saying this. If something don’t look right out there, blame it on me. If it don’t look right, blame it on me. That’s all you can do, blame it on me. If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. Car break down on the way to work? Blame it on me.”
It was the type of folksy quote that earned him a polite media laugh. And as a veteran in a situation that simply isn't great, it's probably nice for him to take the blame—and continue to take the blame—for what is not a great situation. Smith has struggled at times throughout the season, failing to capture the type of play that made him an MVP candidate at times in recent years when pundits wanted to throw out a surprising choice. Monday night, however, was not an example of him holding his team back from winning.
As for blaming your kids' failures in their studies and your faulty carburetor on Smith, mileage may vary. Their teachers and your boss would have to have seen this specific clip in order to understand that this is now an acceptable response.