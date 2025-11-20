Geno Smith Had Classy Message for Shedeur Sanders Before First NFL Start vs. Raiders
With Dillon Gabriel still out due to a concussion, Shedeur Sanders will make his first career start for the Browns on Sunday against the Raiders.
The Cleveland rookie quarterback was thrust into his first regular season NFL action last Sunday after Gabriel exited the team’s loss to the Ravens. Though the Browns led Baltimore when Sanders entered the game, he was unable to maintain that lead as he struggled during his first snaps on the field.
Now, Sanders will get a full week of preparation as the team’s starter before facing the 2–8 Raiders, an easier opponent for a rookie making his first start.
On the Raiders side, quarterback Geno Smith said he’s happy to see Sanders see the field. Smith, who said he’s had a relationship with Sanders since the young quarterback was in high school, said, “I’m happy for my guy. S2’s the guy I've been talking to for a long time. Happy to see him getting his shot, but unfortunately it’s against us.”
Raiders coach Pete Carroll said of Sanders before the game, “Shedeur’s had a tremendous background of success.”
Sanders completed 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards and an interception in his half of play against the Ravens. One key for Sanders to improve will be to avoid drifting backward in the pocket, a tendency that got him into trouble against the Ravens as he was sacked twice and drawn into negative plays. If he can’t do better in that area, Maxx Crosby will be there to take advantage.
“Regardless, we have a job to get done and we got to make his life miserable,”Crosby said of Sanders on his podcast, The Rush With Maxx Crosby. “And we got to shut down their offense for us to have a chance.
“I got a ton of respect for obviously OG Deion and his whole family, they're great people and it’ll be fun. It’ll be fun for sure if [Shedeur] ends up being the guy.”