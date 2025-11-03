Geno Smith Ripped for the Excuse He Made After Raiders’ Loss to Jaguars
The Raiders' already disappointing season took a turn for the worse Sunday in their overtime loss to the Jaguars, which felt like one of Las Vegas's more winnable games—up until their failed two-point conversion attempt on their final possession.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith deserved credit for keeping his team in the game through four quarters, as he threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns (as well as one interception) to help lead Las Vegas to the cusp of their third win of the season. After a 23-23 tie in regulation, Smith answered Trevor Lawrence's opening touchdown drive in overtime with one of his own, connecting with Brock Bowers in the end zone for the third time that afternoon.
The Raiders then decided to pull the gutsy move of running a two-point conversion attempt to potentially win the game. Smith was looking for wideout Tyler Lockett on the play, but he hesitated for a moment and then threw the ball into the outstretched arms of Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who batted the ball down and sealed the Raiders' 30-29 loss.
Smith was asked about why he "double-clutched" on the two-point conversion try instead of releasing the ball earlier for what could have been a successful pass to Lockett.
"That's football, brother," Smith simply said.
Smith elaborated a bit more on the game-ending play, but rather than comment on his mistimed throw, he gave credit to the Jaguars defender for "making the play."
“We had the play, Chip [Kelly] called a great play," Smith said. "Got the look we wanted. They reacted how we wanted. Tyler Lockett was open in the back of the end zone. We win the game if the guy doesn’t jump up and tip the ball. Hats off to him. He made the play."
Fans ripped the veteran quarterback for his lack of accountability in his postgame presser:
Week 9's loss was sadly one of Smith's better games, as the Raiders quarterback had previously thrown six interceptions in his last four contests, one of which was a 31-0 blowout loss to the Chiefs. Las Vegas now fall to 2-6 on the year and look more and more like sellers at the NFL trade deadline amid Smith's once-hopeful debut season with the black and silver.