'Get Up' NFL Experts Debate: Is Caleb Williams or J.J. McCarthy Under More Pressure
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will both start young quarterbacks this season, but which of those young quarterbacks is under the most pressure in 2025? On Monday morning, ESPN’s Get Up debated this hot button topic, with Peter Schrager making the case that Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy was under more pressure than Caleb Williams.
Dan Orlovsky did not agree and couldn't hold back. Here's the video which will make you question whether or not you even know what the word pressure means.
"I think there is more pressure for J.J. McCarthy the second-year quarterback in Minnesota," said Schrager. "More pressure on him for success right away than there is on Caleb Williams the former first overall pick in Chicago. We're focusing so much on Caleb this offseason and just we're assuming everything is fine in Minnesota because [Kevin] O'Connell and Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] decided to put their faith in J.J. McCarthy, that we know that this team is going to be just as good as they were a year ago. Chicago has such an uphill climb. Minnesota, we expect them to be in the conversation."
At this point Orlovsky had to interrupt and ask, "Why does Chicago have an uphill climb?" Mike Greenberg felt the need to speak up at that point and remind Orlovsky that the Bears finished last in the division last season.
Orlovsky was undeterred and made the case that, "It's really hard as a quarterback to do all that and not have the people, than to do it with the people. They've got the people." Orlovsky eventually landed on Minnesota being the "easiest place to go play quarterback," which obviously means there is less pressure than somewhere like Chicago.
What's even wilder is the fact that this doesn't take into account which NFC North quarterback is under the most pressure this season. Schrager and Orlovsky only debated whether McCarthy or Williams was under more pressure than each other. Are either of them under more pressure than Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions or Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers? Hopefully we find out in a future segment, but there are only three months left before the season starts, so who knows.