Giants Benching Daniel Jones in Favor of Tommy DeVito Following Bye Week
The New York Giants are making a massive quarterback decision coming out of their bye week.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is benching Daniel Jones, "officially moving on" from him as their franchise QB.
Rapoport also notes that this was a "football decision" by the Giants—a significant caveat given the QB's injury guarantee. If Jones were to get injured on the field this season, New York would be required to pay him $23 million next year.
Jones was drafted by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and after an up-and-down start to his career, he led New York to the playoffs in 2022. His team's 9-6-1 performance coupled with a 15-5 TD-to-INT ratio that season led the front office to sign him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.
Since paying their deemed-to-be franchise quarterback, New York is just 3-13 with Jones under center. He's turned the ball over 16 times in that span. Over six seasons as the Giants' starter, Jones has a record of 24-44-1.
Though journeyman quarterback Drew Lock served as the team's backup quarterback for much of the season, the team will reportedly now turn to Tommy DeVito as their starter. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero cites a "comfort level" with head coach Brian Daboll's offense as the reason for the jump to DeVito.
The 26-year-old started six games for the Giants last season after both Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down with injury, going 3-3 while throwing eight touchdowns to three interceptions.
Undrafted out of Syrcause in 2023, he gained extensive media coverage after revealing he still lives at home with his parents in New York. DeVito was given the nickname "Tommy Cutlets" after touting his homemade chicken cutlet dinners that are waiting for him when he comes home from work.
The Giants welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to MetLife Stadium this Sunday as they look to rebound from their 2-8 start to the season.