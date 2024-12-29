NFL Fans React to Giants Dropping in Draft Order With Win Over Colts
The New York Giants wowed the NFL world on Sunday by beating the Indianapolis Colts 45–33 to snap their 10-game losing streak and eliminate the Colts from the playoffs in the process.
While this win seems like something Giants fans would be jumping for joy over, it has fans conflicted as the team has now dropped in the 2025 NFL Draft order. The Giants looked like the sure pick for the No. 1 selection, but this win makes things trickier. New York now sits with the No. 3 selection.
Fans wanted to check the updated draft order very badly, so much in fact that the website Tankathon, which is dedicated to updating the draft order, crashed as the Giants won.
Drew Lock threw four touchdown passes and scored one rushing touchdown of his own in the win. Fans are having a hard time viewing him as a hero, though.
The New England Patriots now hold the No. 1 spot after their loss on Saturday. The Giants could even drop to the fourth spot if the Cleveland Browns lose later in the day. It's been quite the shake-up.
Here's how fans reacted on social media.