Giants' Jaxson Dart Opened His Minicamp Presser With Incredibly Classy Move

This will go a long way.

Brigid Kennedy

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart on May 9, 2025.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart on May 9, 2025. / John Jones-Imagn Images
Word on the street is that rookie New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is already impressing folks over at MetLife—and not just in the football sense.

On Friday, the former Ole Miss QB and his fellow draft classmates reported to facilities for day one of rookie minicamp, where they officially signed with the team, practiced and had some equipment fittings. But there was also a bit of media availability sprinkled in there, which Dart began with quite the classy gesture.

Specifically, the QB opened his presser by asking each member of the media to introduce themselves before asking their question so he could get to know them better. Said The Athletic's Dan Duggan: "Never had a player do that in my entire career."

Watch that moment below:

Not only was this a nice gesture, just generally speaking, it was most definitely a smart one, considering Dart will come to rely on and work with these reporters throughout his tenure with the team.

Good looks, Dart.

