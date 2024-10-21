The NFL Has a New York, New York Problem
1. The Jets and Giants stink, but football fans will have them shoved down their throats for the next several weeks.
The New York Giants are 2-5, and even worse than that, are unwatchable thanks to not having a legitimate NFL quarterback.
The New York Jets are 2-5, but at least they have the trainwreck/soap opera/freak show thing going for them thanks mainly to their quarterback.
But neither team is worth the amount of primetime and standalone games we will have to endure the rest of the season.
The NFL, and the networks that air the NFL, love to jam the New York teams down everyone’s throats because New York is the biggest television market in the country. But when it comes to performing on primetime, the Jets and Giants are nothing but an embarrassment.
Here's what's coming up:
Week 8: Giants at Steelers, Monday Night Football, ESPN
Week 9: Jets at Texans, Thursday Night Football, Amazon
Week 10: Giants vs. Panthers, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
Week 11: Colts at Jets, Sunday Night Football, NBC
Week 13: Giants at Cowboys, Thanksgiving, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Ouch.
That Giants-Panthers pig can’t be flexed because it’s one of the international games that nobody cares about. Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving can’t be flexed either.
Giants at Steelers this coming week on Monday Night Football isn’t eligible for a flex. Jets-Texans won’t get flexed thanks to C.J. Stroud.
That leaves Colts at Jets in Week 11 as the only real flex option. Will NBC still want the New York market, or will the network opt for a better game?
The Ravens play the Steelers at 1 p.m. that week. The Packers also visit the Bears at 1 p.m. The Bengals play the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. That game will be buried across the country because Chiefs-Bills will go to most markets.
So, the NFL and NBC have options for Week 11.
However, for all the other weeks I’ve mentioned, football fans are stuck watching the inept Giants and the always-embarrassing Jets.
This won’t hurt the NFL as much as it should because of the New York market, but in terms of satisfying your customers with a good product, it’s a disaster.
2. Someone remind Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston that Deshaun Watson has settled MORE THAN 20 sexual misconduct lawsuits. The Winston take here is so cringe and gross that it’s hard to believe.
3. Last Thursday, the Broncos-Saints game on Amazon drew 9.8 million viewers.
Game 5 of the NLCS on FS1 drew 3.9 million viewers, while 4.3 million viewers watched Guardians-Yankees on TBS.
That means more people watched the 33–10 football game than two LCS games combined.
If the Mets could’ve beaten the Dodgers last night to force a Game 7 tonight, it would’ve been very interesting to see if that game—airing on FS1—would’ve generated more viewers than tonight’s Chargers-Cardinals game, which will air exclusively on ESPN+.
But, sadly, we will never know.
4. Speaking of tonight’s NFL doubleheader, props to the ManningCast for a very creative piece of booking. With Ravens-Bucs kicking off at 8:15 p.m ET and Chargers-Cardinals starting at 9 p.m. ET, who better to have on and work multiple games at a time than RedZone guru Scott Hanson?
5. This is the stupid stuff you have to do when you pay someone $375 million.
