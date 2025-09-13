Giants Not Looking to Immediately Bench Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart
As discouraging as their 21–6 loss to the Commanders Sunday may have been, the Giants do not appear eager to make a change at quarterback.
New York has "no sense of urgency" to bench quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of Jaxson Dart, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
"It doesn't mean a change can't come soon at the quarterback position, but the Giants would prefer that it not happen anytime soon, according to sources," Schefter wrote.
Wilson struggled in the Giants' opener, completing 17-of-37 passes for 168 yards. He was New York's leading rusher in the game, churning out 44 yards on eight carries.
Dart played well in the preseason, throwing at least one touchdown in each of the Giants' three exhibition games. Drafted 25th out of Ole Miss in April, he led FBS in passing efficiency a year ago.
New York is scheduled to play the Cowboys Sunday before returning home for a brutal stretch against the Chiefs and Chargers.