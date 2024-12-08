Giants QB Drew Lock Roasted for Baffling Move to Avoid First Down vs. Saints
To say that the New York Giants are having a rough go of it in their 2024 NFL season is an understatement.
The Giants entered Week 14 on a seven-game losing streak that looks likely to turn into eight after going down double-digits against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Drew Lock, who replaced starter Daniel Jones earlier this season, has visibly struggled through three quarters with less than 100 passing yards and no touchdowns.
While Lock hasn’t turned over the football (yet), he’s made some questionable decisions as the ringleader of the Giants’ offense, including one baffling move in the second quarter.
Lock was forced to scramble up the middle on a 3rd-and-6 near midfield and was just several yards short of the first down marker when he suddenly veered right. He was tackled by Saints defenders shortly after, causing the Giants to come up short on the drive.
Here's a better angle of the play:
Fans had absolutely no idea as to what Lock was doing, with many theorizing that the Giants’ tanking season has officially begun.