Giants Release Daniel Jones Four Days After Benching Him in Favor of Tommy DeVito

New York is cutting ties with its former high draft pick.

Patrick Andres

Daniel Jones passes during the Giants' 20–17 overtime loss to the Panthers on Nov. 10, 2024.
Daniel Jones passes during the Giants' 20–17 overtime loss to the Panthers on Nov. 10, 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Four days after benching him due to poor performance, the New York Giants have severed ties with quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants have formally granted Jones his release, they announced in a Friday morning statement from owner John Mara.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him," Mara said. "We mutually agreed that it would be best for him and for the team... we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Jones's release concludes a steep two-year decline from 2022, when the Duke product steered his team to a playoff win and garnered Comeback Player of the Year consideration.

In 2024, Jones threw eight touchdowns against seven interceptions as New York fell out of the gate to a 2-8 start. If the season ended today, the Giants—who are scheduled to start quarterback Tommy DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday—would pick third in the NFL draft.

Jones ends his six-year New York career having thrown 70 touchdowns against 47 interceptions in 70 games. After his '22 gesture toward breaking out, he signed an extension worth $160 million over four years—but was never able to deliver on its promise.

